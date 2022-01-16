UP assembly polls: BJP to hold final round of talks with Nishad Party, Apna Dal (S)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold the final round of consultations with its alliance partners, the Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S), for the UP assembly polls in Delhi on Monday.

Voting will be held for as many as 113 seats in the first and second phases of the UP assembly polls on February 10 and 14. The BJP has declared candidates for only 105 of these seats so far amid indications that its two pre-poll allies, the OBC-based Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nishad Party, comprising members of riverine community, are bargaining for some of the eight seats for which the party has withheld naming candidates for these two phases.

“There is a meeting with the BJP leaders on Monday. The talks are final and we are hopeful of getting 15 seats,” said Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, who was recently made a member of the legislative council (MLC) by the BJP in UP.

Asked if the party was also eyeing some seats in western UP, Sanjay Nishad said that his party’s hold extended to the western region of the state too.

“In a few seats, the talks are likely to be on if we could field our candidates on their symbol,” Sanjay Nishad said when asked about what could be the nature of these final round talks. Sanjay Nishad’s son Praveen Nishad is currently the BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose party has attracted several OBC ministers and lawmakers of the BJP, had recently hit out at the Nishad Party leaders with whose support he had defeated the BJP in Gorakhpur in the 2018 Lok Sabha by-poll.

“All OBCs are with us. Only that father-son duo would remain with the BJP now,” Akhilesh Yadav had said after inducting several BJP leaders into his party.

Some BJP leaders, as well as political observers, say the bargaining power of the BJP’s pre-poll allies has increased ever since several OBC ministers and lawmakers from UP joined the Samajwadi Party.

Now, sure of an increased say in the pre-poll pact, Sanjay Nishad has attacked those leaving the BJP.

“What were they doing for the past five years? Their exit will make no difference now,” he said.

Nishad Party leaders claim that riverine community is spread all over Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Jaunpur, Balia, Sant Kabir Nagar,Bhadohi, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sultanpur, Jhansi, Banda, Hamipur and Etawah districts. It had contested the 2017 UP elections with the Peace Party of India and the Jan Adhikar Party and won Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi district.

The candidates of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a party that mostly comprises Kurmis, the influential OBC sub-caste in eastern UP, had won nine of the 12 seats they got as part of the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP in the 2017 polls. One of its lawmakers Jai Kumar Jacky is also a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel is a Union minister. Her Lok Sabha constituency Mirzapur in east UP borders Varanasi, the parliamentary seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anupriya’s husband Ashish Patel is a member of the legislative council (MLC) in UP.

There was considerable buzz about Anupriya joining the SP and though she denied the possibility, political experts suggested that both the BJP and the SP are still wanting to attract each other’s OBC allies – a prospect that has increased the bargaining power, especially of BJP allies.

Having won nine seats in the 2017 UP assembly polls, the Apna Dal (S) is now expecting more, the leaders admit.

The BJP’s other ally in the 2017 UP polls, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), had won four seats. It has now joined hands with the opposition Samajwadi Party.

