UP assembly polls: Chief secretary asks DMs, commissioners to complete preparations

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday directed divisional commissioners and district magistrates (DMs) to soon complete all necessary preparations in view of the forthcoming UP assembly polls ,a government spokesman said.

Holding a video conference here, the chief secretary said senior officials must make spot inspection of all the polling centres to ensure that these centres were connected to a proper approach road, and had all other facilities such as toilets, drinking water, furniture and electricity.

Expressing satisfaction over the action taken against illicit liquor trade in the state so far, the chief secretary asked officials to intensify checking in border areas by erecting barriers to strictly curb storage and movement of illicit liquor in view of the forthcoming UP assembly polls.

“Tough action must be taken against anti-social elements, criminals and mafia,” he stressed. He said if any untoward incident happened in a district, senior officials must rush to the spot immediately and quell rumours by providing correct information to the public.

The chief secretary asked officials to ensure 100% vaccination of all the personnel to be deployed for the UP assembly polls and also do screening of all such personnel and frontline workers. Those found having taken the second shot 39 weeks ago should necessarily be given a booster dose, Mishra added.

He warned that the third wave of Covid-19 was coming, but said there was no need to panic. He asked officials to remain alert and strictly enforce the Covid protocol with regard to social distancing and masking.

“Also ensure that 100% vaccination is done by January 20 and DMs should make a strategy accordingly,” Mishra said.

The chief secretary told commissioners and the DMs to sensitize police and revenue department officials on the need for giving a patient hearing to complainants and make quick disposal of their grievances. A watch must also be kept on the social media and take appropriate action in the event of false news being spread around.