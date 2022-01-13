UP assembly polls: Nomination process to begin in Agra, Mathura, Aligarh on Friday

With the nomination process for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to begin from Friday, the district administration and police reviewed the arrangements. Districts of Agra, Aligarh and Mathura are to go to the polls in the first phase of the UP assembly elections on February 10. As per schedule, the nominations are to be filed till January 21 and scrutiny on January 24.

District magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh, said all COVID protocols should be followed during the nomination process. SSP Agra SK Singh reviewed the arrangements made at the Collectorate compound.

The district magistrate of Mathura, Navneet Chahal and SSP Mathura Dr Gaurav Grover also assessed the preparations for the nomination process.

On Thursday, the district magistrate for Aligarh Selva Kumari J and SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani held a meeting and warned political parties of action if COVID protocols are not followed during the nomination process. Only two persons will be allowed to accompany the candidate during the nomination process.

The vehicles coming with the candidates for the nomination process will be stopped 100m away from the venue. The candidates will have to produce a negative COVID report when coming to file a nomination, and no armed guard can accompany the candidate in the room.

The Election Commission of India declared the schedule for UP state assembly elections-2022 last Saturday. Nine assembly seats of Agra district, seven assembly seats of Aligarh and five assembly seats of Mathura are to go for polls on February 10 in the first phase. According to the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, January 27 will be the last date for the withdrawal of names in the districts of Agra, Mathura and Aligarh.