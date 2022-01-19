Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP assembly polls: Samajwadi Chatra Sabha discusses modalities for door-to-door campaign

Office-bearers of national committee of Samajwadi Chatra Sabha were made aware of the Covid protocols to be followed during campaigning
The national committee of Samajwadi Chatra Sabha on Wednesday apprised its office bearers of the COVID protocols to be followed during campaigning in the upcoming UP assembly polls. (Ht photo)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 10:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The national committee of Samajwadi Chatra Sabha met on Wednesday to apprise its office bearers of the COVID protocols to be followed during campaigning in the upcoming UP assembly polls, said Neha Yadav, national president of the chatra sabha.

“The office-bearers of the committee were made aware of the COVID protocols to be followed during campaigning. Thereafter, the members were trained for the groundwork during the upcoming assembly elections. The main focus was on strengthening every booth by the committee,” Neha said.

She appealed to all the office bearers to inform the voters about the schemes and manifesto of the Samajwadi Party through a door-to-door campaign and make an appeal to vote for the party.

Office bearers were asked to spread the message of various welfare schemes rolled out by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav during his regime from 2012-2017.

“Also, everyone was made aware of BJP’s false propaganda style to befool common people,” she added.

Among the attendees were Mohd Fahad, national president, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, Vikas Yadav, ex-national president, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, Sarvesh Yadav, national vice-president and others, said Arpit Sachan, national spokesperson of the student wing of the Samajwadi Party.

