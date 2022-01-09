UP: Ban on school fee hike a big relief for parents

The Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to ban any increase in school fees across all the boards for the upcoming academic session (2022-23) because of the prevailing pandemic situation has come as a big relief for parents. More so because many parents are facing late payments and also salary cuts.

“My son studies in class 12. The fee is already high and quite difficult for me to arrange. The government’s decision has come as big relief for me in these tough times,” said one Aarti Rastogi.

As per the government’s directives issued on Sunday, the schools will continue to charge fees as per the 2019-20 session. However, many parents have also urged the government to ensure that schools don’t flout the orders by charging extra money in the name of additional charges for online examinations, computer and maintenance fees.

Deepak Agarwal, whose daughter studies in a girls’ institution, said, “I am into the business of making hoardings. My business took a hit soon after Diwali as there are no new orders.” “It is a good initiative. However, there should also be other concessions as many parents are facing unemployment, pay cuts and slump in business,” said Faraz Ahmad whose son studies at Kendriya Vidyalaya, RDSO.

“I’ve three daughters attending school. Even a little increase in their fees would have caused a huge extra burden. I am relieved to hear that there’ll be no hike in fees this year,” said Ahrarul Haque whose children study in ICSE Board schools. “I am elated. It is a step towards reducing the stress of parents suffering financially because of the pandemic,” said Sadhana Rastogi whose daughter is a class 12 student in a school in Gomti Nagar.