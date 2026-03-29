UP: BDS student’s remand cracks ISIS-linked network

Crucial disclosures made during a five-day custody by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) led investigators to a 10-member support network allegedly engaged in recruitment and coordination for terror activities across multiple states, officials said on Saturday. The accused, Haris Ali, 19, a BDS student from Moradabad arrested for suspected links with the ISIS on March 15, was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody after the ATS custody ended. (For Representation)

The accused, Haris Ali, 19, a BDS student from Moradabad arrested for suspected links with the ISIS on March 15, was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody after the ATS custody ended. During sustained interrogation, he identified 10 associates — four from Uttar Pradesh and six from other states, including Bihar, Delhi and Punjab — who were allegedly aiding in expanding the network.

Officials said the custodial interrogation proved critical in mapping the module’s structure and functioning. The accused allegedly detailed how his aides handled recruitment, encrypted communication and inter-state coordination.

Investigators also flagged a funding trail, indicating that operatives were receiving financial support to sustain activities, prompting a parallel probe into money flow sources and channels. “The disclosures during remand have significantly advanced the investigation. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the identified associates,” an ATS official said.

Based on these leads, the ATS has launched a coordinated multi-state manhunt to track down the suspects. Investigators said Haris, a dental student at a private college in Moradabad, was running a covert online radicalisation and recruitment operation. He allegedly used social media platforms to identify and influence youths, gradually indoctrinating them with extremist ideology.

During questioning, he claimed to have added over 50 youths to various online groups, where they were systematically radicalised and prepared for potential terror activities. He was also allegedly tasked with building similar 50-member modules in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and Punjab.

The ATS said it recovered incriminating material from his laptop, including emails purportedly exchanged with ISIS handlers. He is also accused of sharing sensitive information and photographs of locations considered critical from a security standpoint.

Officials said inputs provided by the accused are being corroborated with digital evidence and efforts are under way to identify additional links and neutralise the wider network. Further investigation is in progress.