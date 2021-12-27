UP Bizman held over tax evasion, 177 crore seized

The Central GST department on Sunday arrested Kanpur-based perfume businessman Piyush Jain on charges of tax evasion, days after raids conducted on his premises yielded the recovery of ₹177 crore, officials familiar with the matter said.

Officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) raided Jain’s house in Anandpuri on Friday, and have recovered a total amount of ₹177 crore in cash after 60 hours of raids on his four houses and a factory in Kannauj. Three teams consisting of 34 people are involved in the search operations, which could continue on Monday, the official added.

Jain was taken into custody by the GST Intelligence unit from his residence in Kanpur early on Saturday, and arrested under Section 69 of the Central GST Act, which empowers the GST commissioners to arrest a person if he has “reasons to believe” that the person has claimed fraudulent input tax credit (ITC), said an official.

According to the officials, 57 large tin boxes were purchased to keep the cash and a container truck was hired for its transportation amid tight security.

GST officials said the money was linked to the dispatch of goods through fake invoices and without generating e-way bills by the transporter who generated multiple invoices in the name of non-existent firms.

All the invoices were below ₹50,000 for one truckload to avoid generation of bills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON