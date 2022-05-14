UP BJP to celebrate eight years of power under PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit will celebrate the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as ‘Eight Years of Service, Good Governance and Welfare of Poor’ on May 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal held a meeting with the party’s state unit office-bearers, district unit office-bearers and district in charges on Friday to prepare a work plan for the successful organization of the programme.

Various campaigns will be run by the workers of the party’s frontal organizations in the run-up to May 30 programme.

State general secretary of the BJP, Govind Narayan Shukla said ‘Report to the nation’ programme would be organized at the district level under the state-wide ‘Eight Years’ Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare’ programme. A plan had been prepared to felicitate the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes launched by the BJP government at the centre and in the state. A leaflet highlighting the achievements of the central government would be distributed among the people during the various programmes organized under the campaign, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shukla said the party workers at the booth level had also decided to organize various programmes to mark the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party workers would organize door-to-door contact drive to inform the people about the achievements of the central government. The workers would organize ‘prabhat pheri’ and ‘vikas teerth’ bike rally in all the districts on May 30, he said.