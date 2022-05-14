UP BJP to celebrate eight years of power under PM Modi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit will celebrate the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as ‘Eight Years of Service, Good Governance and Welfare of Poor’ on May 30.
BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal held a meeting with the party’s state unit office-bearers, district unit office-bearers and district in charges on Friday to prepare a work plan for the successful organization of the programme.
Various campaigns will be run by the workers of the party’s frontal organizations in the run-up to May 30 programme.
State general secretary of the BJP, Govind Narayan Shukla said ‘Report to the nation’ programme would be organized at the district level under the state-wide ‘Eight Years’ Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare’ programme. A plan had been prepared to felicitate the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes launched by the BJP government at the centre and in the state. A leaflet highlighting the achievements of the central government would be distributed among the people during the various programmes organized under the campaign, he said.
Shukla said the party workers at the booth level had also decided to organize various programmes to mark the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party workers would organize door-to-door contact drive to inform the people about the achievements of the central government. The workers would organize ‘prabhat pheri’ and ‘vikas teerth’ bike rally in all the districts on May 30, he said.
Delhi Film policy launched to bolster city’s job growth
New Delhi: Deputy chief minister on Friday launched the Delhi Film Policy, which promises a single-window system to provide clearances for film shootings within 15 days, subsidies and international film festivals , and is part of the government's Budget push to generate two million jobs in five years.
At BKC rally, Uddhav likely to hit back at opponents over Hindutva, kick off poll campaign
Amid the raging ideological battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will address a public rally in the city on Saturday evening which is touted as the “roar of the true Hindutva”. The Sena chief is likely to sound the bugle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections and is expected to put up a show of strength in the party bastion.
Delhi: Anti-encroachment drives continue, bulldozers roll through 6 areas
The bulldozers and enforcement teams from the three municipal corporations targeted six neighbourhoods on Friday and razed hundreds of illegal hutments, temporary structures, street vends and ramp/staircase extensions on footpaths. The anti-encroachment drives were undertaken in several areas, including Goyal Dairy in Najafgarh, Vishu Garden in west zone, Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh, Samaypur Badli in Rohini, and Krishna Nagar in east Delhi.
Homebuyers demand timely completion of Sai Aaina project
Home buyers of Sai Aaina project on Friday morning staged a protest at the DTCP office in Sector 14 demanding an inquiry into the reasons why the authority cancelled the licence of the housing project located in Sector 68. Launched in 2017 by Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd, the housing project was set for completion this year. Protestors sought timelines for project completion and delivery of flats.
Delhi: Mercury crosses 46°C in some areas, IMD says heatwave to worsen
Parts of the Capital reeled under a heatwave on Friday, with the mercury crossing 46 degrees Celsius (C) in south-west Delhi's Najafgarh, even as the weather office predicted that a 'severe heatwave' would take hold of the city on Saturday Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5C — three degrees above normal — on Friday, while Najafgarh recorded a high of 46.1C.
