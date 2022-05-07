UP Board 2022 exam results likely by mid-June

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board is gearing up to declare the results of its high school and intermediate examinations-2022 in the second week of June. In a proposal sent to the state government, the board has conveyed its plans, says a senior official of the board aware of the development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer sheets of class 10 and class 12 examinees of 2022 is in the final stages at 271 centres spread across the state. According to the instructions sent to the evaluation centre in-charges, all the answer-sheets were to be evaluated by Saturday (May 7) itself, they added.

However, UP Board officials are reluctant to comment on the exact date on which they plan to announce the result. “Evaluation process is proceeding well and we are working on readying the results at the earliest. However, we will be able to inform about the result date only in June,” said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

“As the copies are being evaluated, the marks of the examinees are also getting uploaded on the designated portal simultaneously. The marks of practical examinations have also been demanded from the schools. The internal assessment of high school and marks of intermediate sports and physical education subjects have already been sought by the UP Board from the schools concerned,” said another UP Board official requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla has sought the list of students who have failed to appear in the practical examination of intermediate. The secretary had sent a missive to all district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) on May 4 in this regard, a copy of which is with HT.

For this task, the designated portal of the board upmsp.edu.in was opened on May 5 on which the school-wise and subject-wise marks of candidates who have missed their class 12 practical exams had to be uploaded till 12 midnight of May 6.

UP Board high school and intermediate exams that concluded on April 13 had a total of 51,92,689 students registered but only 47,75,749 students out of them had appeared in the exams. In high school (class 10) , 25,25,007 out of 27,81,654 candidates had appeared in the exams while in intermediate (class 12) 22,50,742 out of the total registered 24,11,035 students had appeared in them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}