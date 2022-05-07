UP Board 2022 exam results likely by mid-June
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board is gearing up to declare the results of its high school and intermediate examinations-2022 in the second week of June. In a proposal sent to the state government, the board has conveyed its plans, says a senior official of the board aware of the development.
The evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer sheets of class 10 and class 12 examinees of 2022 is in the final stages at 271 centres spread across the state. According to the instructions sent to the evaluation centre in-charges, all the answer-sheets were to be evaluated by Saturday (May 7) itself, they added.
However, UP Board officials are reluctant to comment on the exact date on which they plan to announce the result. “Evaluation process is proceeding well and we are working on readying the results at the earliest. However, we will be able to inform about the result date only in June,” said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.
“As the copies are being evaluated, the marks of the examinees are also getting uploaded on the designated portal simultaneously. The marks of practical examinations have also been demanded from the schools. The internal assessment of high school and marks of intermediate sports and physical education subjects have already been sought by the UP Board from the schools concerned,” said another UP Board official requesting anonymity.
UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla has sought the list of students who have failed to appear in the practical examination of intermediate. The secretary had sent a missive to all district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) on May 4 in this regard, a copy of which is with HT.
For this task, the designated portal of the board upmsp.edu.in was opened on May 5 on which the school-wise and subject-wise marks of candidates who have missed their class 12 practical exams had to be uploaded till 12 midnight of May 6.
UP Board high school and intermediate exams that concluded on April 13 had a total of 51,92,689 students registered but only 47,75,749 students out of them had appeared in the exams. In high school (class 10) , 25,25,007 out of 27,81,654 candidates had appeared in the exams while in intermediate (class 12) 22,50,742 out of the total registered 24,11,035 students had appeared in them.
-
Access road to Mangeshkar hospital planned to address traffic issues
The Pune Municipal Corporation, traffic police and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital have taken steps to resolve the traffic congestion issue near the hospital. The hospital has purchased a plot near the DP (development plan) road that will allow direct access to the medical facility. The planned stretch connecting DP road to the hospital will have a culvert over the waterbody to be constructed by PMC.
-
Raped by father, teen hangs self in UP’s Banda; accused held
An 18-year-old woman hanged herself after being allegedly raped by her father at a village under Marka police station area in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of younger sister of the deceased and arrested her father. Additional superintendent of police, Banda, Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the accused had allegedly raped her daughter on Thursday night. ASP Mishra said the accused was being questioned.
-
Gender sensitization workshop held at Lucknow University
The Legal Aid Centre of Lucknow University in collaboration with varsity's internal complaints committee conducted a gender sensitization workshop at the faculty of yoga and alternative medicine, new campus, LU on Saturday. The programme was divided into two parts-- the first part covered numerous laws now in effect in the society and the second part covered specifically the prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.
-
Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 262 are active cases. Pune city reported 22 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,603 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday a total of 18.21 million doses were registered.
-
Save soil movement in focus at Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education
Government College of Yoga Education held an interactive session on the save soil movement. The event saw a session conducted by a practising doctor and, Dr Mona Chopra a volunteer from Isha foundation. Yoga instructor Kulwant Singh and Sanskrit teacher Gunnidhi Sharma also spoke on the significance of soil. The session was also attended by students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, who were accompanied by Shabnam Sharma.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics