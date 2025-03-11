UP Board 2025 exams: 3 centre supts replaced, 2.13 lakh students skip exams on Day 10

A total 2,13,297 students of high school and intermediate skipped the ongoing UP Board examinations across the state on Monday. Out of the total 27,65,921 candidates registered for the exam, 25,52,624 candidates wrote their papers. Students coming out of an examination centre in Prayagraj on March 10. (HT photo)

On the 10th day of exams on Monday, high school students appeared in painting/woodcraft papers while intermediate students wrote their geography, agriculture science and animal husbandry subject papers.

District inspector of schools, Prayagraj, PN Singh said three centre superintendents were replaced on Monday after gross irregularities were detected in their functioning during the board examinations.

As per reports made available by the Board, of the total 23,80,481 students enrolled to take the high school and intermediate examinations in the first shift across the state, 21,93,272 appeared while 1,87,209 remained absent.

In the second shift, of the total 3,85,440 registered candidates, 3,59,352 appeared while 26,088 skipped the exam.

Till Monday, a total of 29 candidates had been caught using unfair means across the state. Besides, 101 FIRs had been lodged against the use of unfair means besides fake invigilators and examinees caught across the state.