UP Board class 9 , 10 exam pattern set for revamp

From the academic session 2022-23, class 9 and 10 students of UP Board will have to take written exams based on a new pattern. The question paper will be divided into two parts. The state government made this announcement on Monday as it declared high school and intermediate academic calendar for the session.

State secondary education minister Gulab Devi said in a press release that from this session onwards, students will be required to appear in five examinations to be held throughout the session as a part of continuous assessment of students. Three of these exams will be based on multiple choice question (MCQ) pattern and two will be descriptive type exams.

The written examination of class 9 and 10 will have two sections in the question paper from the current session as per the new format in sync with the new education policy 2020. In the first section, 33% of the questions of will be multiple choice and in the second section 66% of the questions will be descriptive.

The first section will consist of multiple-choice questions of 30% marks in aggregate which will be answered on the OMR sheet. The second section will consist of descriptive questions carrying 70% marks in aggregate which will be answered on the answer sheet.

The secondary education minister said according to the syllabus, five monthly examinations will be conducted on the basis of multiple-choice questions in the last week of July and November 2022 and in the first week of February 2023.

Descriptive monthly examination will be conducted in the last week of August and November. Practical exam of half yearly examination will be held in the last week of September and half yearly written examination will be held in second and third week of October.

The marks of half yearly examination will be uploaded on the website by the first week of November. The syllabus for the academic session 2022-23 in all classes will be completed by January 20 next year. Pre-board practical examinations of class 10 and 12 will be held in the third week of January 2023. Similarly, the pre-board written examinations of class 10 and 12 will be held from February 1 to 15, 2023.

Similarly, the work of conducting annual examinations of class 9 and 11 and pre-board examinations of class 10 and 12 and evaluation of answer sheets and uploading of marks of annual examinations of class 9 and 11 on the website will be done from 16 to 28 February next year, said the press release issued on behalf of the secondary education minister. She said practical examinations of the board would be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023 and the board examinations would be held in March, 2023.

Secondary education minister Gulab Devi also said there will be a provision for career counselling as per the new education policy 2020. The students will be told about their glorious rich history of the country under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through multiple activities. The dropout rates from school will be reduced. To promote digital education, every school will be encouraged to develop their website and every registered student will have their own email address.