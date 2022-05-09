UP Board class 9 , 10 exam pattern set for revamp
From the academic session 2022-23, class 9 and 10 students of UP Board will have to take written exams based on a new pattern. The question paper will be divided into two parts. The state government made this announcement on Monday as it declared high school and intermediate academic calendar for the session.
State secondary education minister Gulab Devi said in a press release that from this session onwards, students will be required to appear in five examinations to be held throughout the session as a part of continuous assessment of students. Three of these exams will be based on multiple choice question (MCQ) pattern and two will be descriptive type exams.
The written examination of class 9 and 10 will have two sections in the question paper from the current session as per the new format in sync with the new education policy 2020. In the first section, 33% of the questions of will be multiple choice and in the second section 66% of the questions will be descriptive.
The first section will consist of multiple-choice questions of 30% marks in aggregate which will be answered on the OMR sheet. The second section will consist of descriptive questions carrying 70% marks in aggregate which will be answered on the answer sheet.
The secondary education minister said according to the syllabus, five monthly examinations will be conducted on the basis of multiple-choice questions in the last week of July and November 2022 and in the first week of February 2023.
Descriptive monthly examination will be conducted in the last week of August and November. Practical exam of half yearly examination will be held in the last week of September and half yearly written examination will be held in second and third week of October.
The marks of half yearly examination will be uploaded on the website by the first week of November. The syllabus for the academic session 2022-23 in all classes will be completed by January 20 next year. Pre-board practical examinations of class 10 and 12 will be held in the third week of January 2023. Similarly, the pre-board written examinations of class 10 and 12 will be held from February 1 to 15, 2023.
Similarly, the work of conducting annual examinations of class 9 and 11 and pre-board examinations of class 10 and 12 and evaluation of answer sheets and uploading of marks of annual examinations of class 9 and 11 on the website will be done from 16 to 28 February next year, said the press release issued on behalf of the secondary education minister. She said practical examinations of the board would be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023 and the board examinations would be held in March, 2023.
Secondary education minister Gulab Devi also said there will be a provision for career counselling as per the new education policy 2020. The students will be told about their glorious rich history of the country under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through multiple activities. The dropout rates from school will be reduced. To promote digital education, every school will be encouraged to develop their website and every registered student will have their own email address.
UP government to set up office in Mumbai
LUCKNOW Residents of Uttar Pradesh living in the country's industrial metropolis, Mumbai, will now be able to connect with their native state through a UP office in Mumbai – a new initiative of the Yogi government, said a government statement. Through the proposed office, migrants in Mumbai will be made aware of the possibilities of investment in tourism, culture and other sectors in Uttar Pradesh and they will be motivated to set up enterprises here.
Advent underpass in Noida to open for public by July-end
The Noida authority on Monday said that an underpass near the Advent building on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be opened for the public by July-end and work is on its final stage. “We have directed the staff to make sure that the work is complete on time so that it becomes operational by July 31,” said principal general manager of Noida authority, Rajiv Tyagi.
Ineligible Ghaziabad households told to surrender ration cards by May 20
The deadline for ineligible individuals to surrender their ration cards has been extended to May 20, after which the district supplies department will initiate recovery proceedings, officials said on Monday. Despite the deadline to surrender ration cards ending on April 30, so far, only 991 people have surrendered them across Ghaziabad. Families who own a four-wheeler/tractor/harvester/an air-conditioner or generator set at home are considered ineligible to hold ration cards as well.
Technical glitch leads to power outage in Mumbai city, suburbs
Mumbai: A technical fault led to power outage in parts of Mumbai city and its suburbs for a few minutes late on Monday. The power outage was resolved in five minutes. Power supply was also affected in the Mumbai suburbs.
17 arrested for creating fake farmers to seek ₹11.66 cr compensation
BHIWANDI The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including a Nayab Tehsildar and his female friend, and arrested 17 of them for allegedly creating fake farmers to get compensation in the Mumbai Vadodra Expressway project that passes through a few villages in Bhiwandi. The Nayab Tehsildar is absconding. According to police officials, the incident occurred in September 2021. The Bhoir died a few years ago. The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is a proposed eight-lane Expressway.
