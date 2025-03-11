UP BOARD EXAMS-2025: Five impersonators caught; over 2.06 lakh absent

Five fake candidates were caught appearing in place of registered students during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Board high school and intermediate exams on Tuesday. Four were apprehended in Etah and one in Auraiya. FIRs have been filed against them under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, board officials said. The UP Board high school and intermediate exams, which got underway on February 24, will conclude on March 12 (HT Photo)

In the first shift, 27,47,559 students were registered, including 27,12,528 high school students for social science and 35,031 intermediate students for vocational subjects. Out of these, 25,48,586 students were present, and 1,98,973 remained absent.

In the second shift, 1,22,414 candidates were registered for subjects like sewing in high school and Sanskrit, agricultural engineering, and veterinary science in intermediate. Of these, 1,14,932 attended the exam, while 7,482 were absent.

The UP Board high school and intermediate exams, which got underway on February 24, will conclude on March 12, with 25,66,599 candidates registered for the final day. In the first shift, 54,930 students are expected for high school exams in languages such as Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Bangla, and Marathi, while 34,788 are registered for intermediate vocational subjects.

In the second shift, 28 students are registered for high school subjects like electrician, disaster management, and solar system repair, while 24,76,853 students are set to appear for intermediate exams in subjects like English, agricultural mathematics, and agricultural chemistry.

During Monday’s high school painting exam, a bundle containing social science question papers — scheduled for Tuesday — was mistakenly delivered to a centre in Azamgarh. As a precaution, the UP Board conducted exams using reserve question papers in 11 districts where the incorrect bundle had been dispatched. These districts included Agra, Kasganj, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Amroha, Lucknow, Kannauj, Bahraich, Balrampur, Azamgarh, Bhadohi, and Chandauli.