UP Budget: 10.5K crore push to rural health infrastructure

To give a boost to rural health infrastructure, the state government proposed an outlay of ₹10.5K crore in the state budget that finance minister Suresh Khanna tabled in the UP assembly on Thursday. Another ₹300 crore have been proposed in the budget for ensuring additional honorarium to ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

To make treatment accessible for the poor in remote parts of Uttar Pradesh, an allocation of ₹25 crore has been proposed in the budget for setting up of super specialty hospitals in the border areas of the state.

Another ₹100 crore has been proposed for treatment of chronic diseases of people from economically weaker sections.

The government also proposed administration of cervical cancer vaccine to one lakh girls in the state.

“A proposal has been made for developing super specialty hospitals in the border areas of the state. Besides this, provision has been made for setting up of labs for better food quality monitoring,” finance minister Suresh Khanna said in his budget speech.

A proposal of ₹620 crore has been made for the Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) scheme that aims to set up health and wellness centres in rural and urban areas.

“In all 2,949 hospitals have been empanelled with Ayushman Bharat Scheme and this would benefit 1.78 crore families in state. Till now 1.84 crore individuals have been issued cards for the scheme. We have proposed ₹250 crore for the Ayushman Bharat Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojna (ABMJAY) and ₹320.7 crore for the Prime Minister Matri Vandana Yojna (PMMVY) in the state,” said the finance minister in his budget speech.

ABMJAY aims to benefit people with cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals while PMMVY provides financial support to pregnant and lactating women.