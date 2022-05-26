UP Budget: ₹10.5K crore push to rural health infrastructure
To give a boost to rural health infrastructure, the state government proposed an outlay of ₹10.5K crore in the state budget that finance minister Suresh Khanna tabled in the UP assembly on Thursday. Another ₹300 crore have been proposed in the budget for ensuring additional honorarium to ASHA and Anganwadi workers.
To make treatment accessible for the poor in remote parts of Uttar Pradesh, an allocation of ₹25 crore has been proposed in the budget for setting up of super specialty hospitals in the border areas of the state.
Another ₹100 crore has been proposed for treatment of chronic diseases of people from economically weaker sections.
The government also proposed administration of cervical cancer vaccine to one lakh girls in the state.
“A proposal has been made for developing super specialty hospitals in the border areas of the state. Besides this, provision has been made for setting up of labs for better food quality monitoring,” finance minister Suresh Khanna said in his budget speech.
A proposal of ₹620 crore has been made for the Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) scheme that aims to set up health and wellness centres in rural and urban areas.
“In all 2,949 hospitals have been empanelled with Ayushman Bharat Scheme and this would benefit 1.78 crore families in state. Till now 1.84 crore individuals have been issued cards for the scheme. We have proposed ₹250 crore for the Ayushman Bharat Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojna (ABMJAY) and ₹320.7 crore for the Prime Minister Matri Vandana Yojna (PMMVY) in the state,” said the finance minister in his budget speech.
ABMJAY aims to benefit people with cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals while PMMVY provides financial support to pregnant and lactating women.
-
Will educate locals near Panchgaon Chowk on traffic rules, say Gurugram cops
The Gurugram traffic police will hold a meeting with the people residing near Panchgaon Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48) — which is considered one of the most unsafe stretches in the city — next week to discuss and spread awareness on how to avoid road accidents, and also urge them to not drive on the wrong side, said the officials on Thursday.
-
Will take action against schools for violating transportation norms: Gurugram DC
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday said a school can face action if there are repeated complaints against them for violating transportation of students norms. Yadav was addressing a gathering of representatives of around 250 private schools in Gurugram in an awareness seminar held at DPS in Sector-45 on Thursday to give detailed knowledge of the safety policy to school authorities.
-
Summer break in Haryana schools to start from June 1
The Haryana government on Thursday announced that summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1, and they will remain closed till June 30, according to a notice issued by the directorate of school education. The Haryana government had announced that students of classes 10 and 12 will continue to attend online classes during the summer vacation.
-
B’khand poised to become gateway of development
Kanpur Apart from the defence corridor, the Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on yet another ambitious mission of making Bundelkhand a hub of green energy and role model for organic farming. In the budget that was tabled in the UP assembly on Thursday, the state government disclosed that it would develop a green energy corridor in Bundelkhand and allocated ₹500 crore for the purpose.
-
Ensure absconding NDPS offenders are brought to book: SC to Punjab
New Delhi Observing that there are over 2,000 absconding NDPS offenders/accused persons in Punjab, the Supreme Court has asked the state government to put in place appropriate provisions to ensure that the absconding individuals are brought to book within a reasonable time.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics