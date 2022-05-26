U.P. Budget 2022-23: 4.5 lakh youths got govt jobs in last five years, says FM

Uttar Pradesh finance minister (FM) Suresh Khanna on Thursday said employment was provided to 1.81 crore youths in private sector through private investment in the state while 4.5 lakh youths were provided government jobs in the last five years. A target of employment generation for 4 lakh people had been set in five years.

“More than 60 lakh youths were linked to self-employment. Some 4.5 lakh youths were provided government jobs in the last five years through a fair and transparent process,” the finance minister said while tabling the Yogi government 2.0’s maiden budget for 2022-23 in the assembly. “The unemployment rate in the state was 18 percent in June 2016. It came down to 2.9 percent in April 2022,” Khanna said.

“In the last 5 years, more than 9.25 lakh youths have been certified by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission by providing training to them in various types of short-term training programmes in which 4.22 lakh youths have been employed in various reputed companies,” the minister added. Under the information technology and electronics industry policy, a target of investment of ₹40,000 crore in the next five years has been set.

“An encouraging environment has been created by the state government for the establishment of more and more micro, small and medium enterprises, as a result of which about 3,97,028 enterprises were registered in the financial year 2021-22, in which 27,84,117 jobs were created,” he said.

“Training was provided to 56,436 panchayat assistants/accountants-cum-data entry operators for smooth functioning of gram sachivalayas established in 54,876 gram panchayats of the state,” Khanna added. “Under the Chief Minister’s Village Industries Employment Scheme, in the year 2022-2023, a target is to provide employment to 16,000 people by establishing 800 units,” he said.

“In secondary education, 40,402 teachers have been selected and 7,540 posts have been created which will be filled soon. There is immense potential for employment generation in the field of medical education. About 3,000 nurses have been appointed in government medical colleges/hospitals and about 10,000 posts have been created which will be filled in the coming years,” the finance minister said.

“Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 26 crore working days were created in the financial year 2021-22 against which a target has been set to generate 32 crore working days in the financial year 2022-23,” he said.