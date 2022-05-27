UP Budget: Focus on Industry with Infra, investment and job creation

To attract investment and generate employment, the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday set a target of inviting ₹10 lakh crore investments in the state over the next 10 years in its Finance Bill 2022-23. In keeping with that resolve, the state government has proposed to develop industrial corridors alongside green field expressways with a budgetary provision of ₹500 crore for first phase of the project.

A provision of ₹50 crore has also been made in the budget for development of industrial establishments in four districts, including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Aligarh and Mahoba under the new industrial estate development programme.

The government has further proposed ₹112.50 crore for the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

In temple town of Ayodhya, the government has proposed ₹35 crore for construction of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) centre.

Under the Mukhyamantri Gramodyog Rozgar Yojana, the government has set a target of providing employment to 16,000 people by setting up 800 units of Khadi and Village industries in financial year 2022-2023.

A provision of ₹15 crore has been proposed in the budget under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Khadi Marketing Development Assistance scheme.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy-2021, the government has set a target of developing 250 mw data centre by establishing three data centre parks with an investment of ₹20,000 crore.

To strengthen infrastructure and attract investors, the government has made a provision of ₹300 crore in the budget for capital projects. This is aimed at strengthening the existing optical fibre cable network.

Further, a provision of ₹200 crore has been proposed in the budget for capital projects to promote digitisation in all sectors in the state.

Highlights

Handloom and Textiles

₹8 crore under the Jhalkari Bai Kori Handloom and Power Loom scheme for weavers of scheduled castes category

₹250 crore for power supply at concessional rates to power loom weavers

₹10 crore under the ‘Mukhyamantri Bunkar Saur Yojana’ to provide solar inverters to power loom and handloom weavers

