U.P. budget - Metro: Kanpur gets 747 cr, Agra 547 cr

Giving a push to the metro network in the state, the government has proposed a budget of ₹747 crore for Kanpur Metro while a budget of ₹547 crore has been proposed for Agar Metro. A budget of ₹100 crore is proposed for Metro rail projects in Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

There was no mention of expansion of the Metro network in the state capital. This means the work on East-West Corridor (Charbagh to Vasantkunj) is not going to start this year too, as the state government has not allotted any budget for the expansion of the metro network in the state capital.

Ashutosh Varma, spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, said, “Expansion of Metro routes is a constant process. Even though the London Metro is 150 years old, they are still expanding their network because the population is increasing. Similarly, in Delhi, the first phase was of just 55 km but now the network has expanded to 400 km and work on other routes has started. But here in the state capital, the work on the East-West Corridor may have to wait. I don’t know why the state government has constantly ignored the development of the Metro in Lucknow while it has proposed a budget of ₹100 crore for Metro projects in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other cities.”

Meanwhile, the Kanpur metro has got ₹747 crore for the current financial year against the approved cost of ₹11,076 crore. Similarly, a budget of ₹547 has been proposed for the current financial year for Agra metro against the approved cost of ₹8,380. A budget of ₹1,306 crore has been proposed for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor too in the financial year 2022-2023.

Mukesh Singh Chauhan, spokesperson of Congress said, “The first detailed project report of the East-West Corridor was sent to the state government for approval in 2016 but the state government didn’t pass it. The second report was sent in 2019. This report trimmed the size of stations due to budget constraints. In the first phase, stations in the East-West Corridor were proposed for six coaches but the new DPR trimmed the stations to accommodate only three coaches and reduced the train size from four coaches to three coaches to reduce cost.”

MD UP Metro Rail Corporation Kumar Keshav said, “With the support of state and central governments, Metro projects are being executed in Kanpur and Agra at a brisk pace and budget is being allocated timely. We are assured that the Gorakhpur Metro project will also commence soon.”