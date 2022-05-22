UP budget session: Main oppn party SP gathers ammo against govt
Lucknow: In the budget session of the UP legislature beginning Monday, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the main opposition party with increased strength in the state assembly, will attempt to corner the state government over many issues. The SP and its allies might attack the ruling party over the ‘injustice to party MLA Azam Khan (who returned home from jail after 27 months)’, hate politics, and ‘bulldozers’ along with “law and order, power crisis, harassment of poor and atrocities on them, rapes and crime against women, fake encounters, custodial deaths, orders by various district magistrates warning people to surrender ration cards citing ineligibility, price rise, unemployment and corruption”.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would be leading the party’s attack on the government as he dons the mantle of leader of the opposition in the UP assembly for the first time.
The Samajwadi Party, which had won 47 seats in the UP assembly in 2017, won 111 seats in 2022. Along with its allies it is virtually the only opposition party in the assembly as the Congress has only two MLAs, while the BSP has only one. The combined strength of the SP and allies is 125.
SP president and leader of the opposition, Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting of the SP legislature party at the party’s headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday afternoon.
At the meeting, Akhilesh finalised the party’s strategy for SP MLAs and MLCs to question the government on several issues. Speaking to the SP legislators, Akhilesh said: “The BJP doesn’t want to face public issues. To divert public attention, the Varanasi (Gyanvapi mosque) issue is being fanned, while we with our increased strength will have to fight for the people in the legislature and the streets.”
In a statement, SP state spokesperson and MLC Rajendra Chaudhary said that at the meeting the SP legislators demanded that the session should be run for at least 35 days. In merely 5 or 6 days, public issues could not be raised or discussed well. The budget session should run long to discuss the budget threadbare.
Akhilesh Yadav said: “Under the BJP rule, the state is going down on all counts. The BJP government had promised to halve the power bill. Instead, the power supply was halved. All BJP promises turned into lies. The government is doing injustice with weavers and flattening poor people’s houses with bulldozers. Innocents are being framed.”
Ludhiana | MLA Madan Lal Bagga inspects desilting work at Buddha Nullah
Ahead of the monsoon season, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Sunday inspected the desilting work at Buddha Nullah. Bagga was accompanied by superintending engineer Rajinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurtej Singh, sub-divisional officer Sukhdeep Singh and other civic department officials. Bagga said a poclain machine, 12 tippers and four bulldozers were pressed into service to clean the stretch near Chand Cinema bridge.
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan preside over cultural event in Ludhiana
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over a cultural event organised by Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Auditorium-2, here on Sunday. Sandhwan was accompanied by local MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Ashok Prashar Pappi.
Suspense on: Azam absent at crucial SP meet, but colleagues say will show up at budget session
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party senior leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan (who was recently released from jail) and his MLA son Abdullah Azam skipped the key meeting of Samajwadi Party legislators in Lucknow on Sunday, a day before the budget session of Uttar Pradesh legislature. Amid Azam skipping the meeting and continued speculations that he is miffed with the party and its leaders, several party leaders say that Azam will attend the budget session.
Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy seize semi-finals berth in Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
Jarkhar Hockey Academy edged out Sahnewal Club to make it to the semi-finals of the senior wing of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village here. Sahnewal Club defeated Jarkhar Academy 2-1 in a penalty shootout after the game ended tied 7-7. Since Sahnewal procured 11 points in the tournament, it will vie in the quarter-finals match to advance in the competition.
Fuel prices slashed: Ludhiana BJP leaders hail Centre’s move
Local BJP leaders hailed the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre for slashing fuel prices. State general secretary of BJP Jeevan Gupta said the move will provide much-needed relief to people as the government has reduced prices of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and diesel by ₹7 per litre.
