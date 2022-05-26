U.P. budget: State govt opens purse strings for urban development
The state government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for 10 selected cities under the Central government Smart City and ₹210 crore for seven selected cities under State Smart City scheme.
Besides, the state government has proposed a budget of ₹1,353.93 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission to improve cleanliness in cities, while the budget for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been kept at ₹10,127 crore.
Under the smart city scheme, the focus of the state government is to provide world class civic amenities to residents, make the city beautiful, and clean under the smart city scheme.
With the fresh allocation of funds for smart cities, Uttar Pradesh is moving forward on the path of development, said urban development expert Diwakar Tripathi, who has served as municipal commissioner and was the vice-chairman, LDA.
He said, “Besides, in the budget, the government has also earmarked ₹550 crore for the development of infrastructure facilities in newly created, upgraded and expanded municipal bodies in the state. A budget of ₹10,127 crore has been proposed for the urban development department for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-housing for all (urban) scheme.”
The state government has made a provision in the budget for the development of slums in the state and to increase the facilities at the level of Nagar Panchayats. The government has made a provision of ₹200 crore under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsh Nagar Panchayat Yojna and ₹215 crore in the budget for the Chief Minister’s Urban Underdeveloped and Slums Scheme.
To give a thrust to the plan of providing every household with pure drinking water through taps, the Yogi government has released a budget of ₹2,200 crore.
The state government has also decided to move Kanha Gaushala and the destitute animal shelter scheme forward. The government has made a provision of ₹100 crore for Kanha Gaushala and destitute animal shelter scheme in the budget.
