Mon, Dec 01, 2025
UP building high-efficiency industrial ecosystem: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 09:30 pm IST

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi was speaking at economic and industrial policy conclave organised by Indian Investors Federation

Uttar Pradesh is building a high-trust and high-efficiency industrial ecosystem that will fully meet global standards, said infrastructure and industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Monday.

UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’. (HT file)
Gupta expressed these views at the economic and industrial policy conclave organised by the Indian Investors Federation as part of the 10th Grand Banking Leadership Summit and Awards 2025 in the state capital.

On the occasion, he announced plans to accelerate the development of export-oriented industries, facilitate NRI investment, create world-class manufacturing zones and logistics hubs, and provide special incentive packages for manufacturing, logistics, and high-tech sectors. Nandi also elaborated on the state’s industrial development journey and future plans.

The event brought together leading bankers, policymakers, industrialists, financial experts, senior bureaucrats, academics and entrepreneurs. The conclave aimed to propel the state to its next level of economic growth and facilitate in-depth discussions on investment flows, MSME empowerment, credit reforms and new industrial strategies.

All stakeholders from banking, industry, education, and agriculture sectors were there at the conclave and they discussed taking concrete steps towards further strengthening the state’s investment climate, empowering MSMEs and building next-generation industrial infrastructure.

Ajay Thakur, CEO and managing partner of TGI SME Capital, Mumbai, presided over the inaugural session. Ajit Kumar Mishra of Canara Bank stated that his bank fully supports the state’s goal of achieving a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

