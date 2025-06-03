U.P. cabinet decision: Proposal to issue letter of comfort to Haldiram okayed

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to issue a letter of comfort to M/s Haldiram Snacks Private Limited to set up a ready to eat plant in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said a high level empowered committee (HLEC) had given nod to the proposal at its meeting held here on February 25, 2025. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the UP cabinet meeting on June 3. (Ht file)

The chief secretary had presided over the meeting that cleared the proposal under the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2022. Nandi said the state cabinet also approved proposals to give incentives to six companies and cancel the letter of comfort given to another company.

He said the incentives would be given to SLMG Beverages Private Limited, Barabanki (first instalment of ₹38.73 crore), Silverton Pulp and Papers Private Limited, Muzaffarnagar ( ₹1.88 crore), ACC Cement Limited, Amethi ( ₹17.28 crore), Wonder Cement Limited, Aligarh ( ₹38.20 crore) and Moon Beverages, Hapur ( ₹8.68 crore). The letter of comfort issued to ACC Limited, Sonbhadra, has been cancelled.

Nandi said the state cabinet’s decisions strongly countered the opposition’s attacks and established that the investment proposals were being consistently brought to the ground and the industry was getting incentives.

Nod to grant benefit to data centre company

The state cabinet approved a proposal to grant benefits of ₹59 crore to ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India Private Limited under the provisions of UP Data Centre Policy 2021 that provides for reimbursement of lowest power bills of two gridlines.