U.P. CABINET DECISIONS: Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 put on fast track

LUCKNOW: In the first cabinet meeting after the Lok Sabha election the Uttar Pradesh government gave the push to the key projects of the Jal Shakti, Energy, Education, Health, Tourism departments and initiated the preparations for majestic and grand Maha Kumbh Mela- 2025. UP CM Yogi Adityanath during cabinet meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT)

The cabinet also approved the new Transfer Policy 2024-25 for the transfer of state government officers and employees.

Uttar Pradesh’s Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister, Suresh Kumar Khanna, announced that 42 proposals were discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with 41 proposals approved by the cabinet.

Urban Development and Energy Minister, AK Sharma, said that the Uttar Pradesh government had commenced preparations for the grand celebration of Maha Kumbh-2025. The state government had allocated ₹2,500 crore for construction works in Prayagraj, where the grand mela would be organised at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

“A large number of pilgrims and tourists are expected to assemble in Prayagraj during the month-long Kumbh mela. The state government is committed to providing the best facilities to the pilgrims,” he stated.

The area of the Kumbh mela has been expanded from 3,200 hectares to 4,000 hectares, and it will be divided into 20 sectors. The number of ghats has increased from 8 to 12, and the number of kalpvasis, who camp in the area, is projected to rise from 25 lakhs to 40 lakhs. On the auspicious bath of Mauni Amavasya, the number of pilgrims likely to take a holy dip in the river is expected to increase from 4 crore (in 2019) to 6 crore. Around 10,000 organisations are expected to participate in the Kumbh.

The number of pontoon bridges will be increased from 22 to 23, and the small bridges criss-crossing the river and mela area will be increased from 357 (in 2019) to 428.

To construct the pontoon and small bridges the Urban Development department has planned to purchase 99,000 sal sleepers and 10,874 sal edgings. ₹236 crore will be spent on the procurement of the sleepers and edgings, he said.

New transfer policy approved

The cabinet approved the New Transfer Policy for the year 2024-25. Under the policy, Group A and B officers who have completed three years in a district and seven years in a division can be transferred. However, priority will be given to the oldest officers in Groups C and D for transfer.

The maximum limit for the transfer of Group A and B officers has been set at 20%, while for Group C and D, the maximum limit is 10%. All transfers must be completed by June 30 under the new policy.

Khanna provided details on the proposals approved during the cabinet meeting, announcing that the cabinet has endorsed the Transfer Policy for 2024-25. This policy remains consistent with the provisions of last year’s policy.

According to the new policy, Group A and B officers who have served seven years in a division and three years in a district will be subject to transfers. The policy stipulates that up to 20% of officers in Groups A and B and up to 10% of officers in Groups C and D can be transferred.

For Groups C and D, the policy prioritizes transferring the longest-serving officers first. Ministerial approval will be required if it is necessary to transfer more than 10% of Group C and D officers. Similarly, transferring more than 20% of Group A and B officers will necessitate approval from the chief minister.

He stated that Groups C and D transfers will be managed entirely through the Manav Sampada portal. This system facilitates online arrangements for handing over and taking charge post-transfer. Additionally, it allows for the digitisation of service books and officers’ salaries.

He also mentioned that under the existing system for the eight aspirational districts and 100 aspirational development blocks across 34 districts, filling vacant positions in these areas is the highest priority.

Employees retiring on June 30 & December 31 will get salary hikes

The cabinet also approved a significant gift for lakhs of state government employees on the occasion. According to the announcement, government employees retiring on June 30 and December 31 can benefit from the proposed salary hike from July 1 and January 1.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that, under the previous system, employees retiring on June 30 and December 31 were unable to benefit from the salary hikes implemented from July 1 or January 1.

The cabinet’s approval will not only facilitate salary hikes for such employees but also increase their pension and gratuity. He added that following a decision by the Supreme Court, judicial employees have already been enjoying these benefits, and now the policy will extend to other government employees.

Names of universities amended, LoI proposed for 2 private universities

The cabinet approved the state government’s proposal to amend the names of five universities in the state, dropping the word ‘state’ from Maharaj Suheldev State University Azamgarh, Maa Shakumbhari Devi State University Saharanpur, Maa Vindhyavasini State University Mirzapur, Maa Pateshwari Devi State University Balrampur, and Uttar Pradesh State University Moradabad. Uttar Pradesh State University Moradabad has been renamed Guru Jambeshwar University Moradabad.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that the state government was committed to developing higher education for the benefit of the state’s students. Alongside government universities, private universities were also being promoted.

As part of this initiative, the cabinet passed a proposal to issue a Letter of Intent to two new private universities. One of these is HRIT Ghaziabad, and the other is Future University Bareilly. Both institutions have met all required standards.

Improvement of the Health facilities in Greater NOIDA, Kanpur

The cabinet gave its approval to the state government proposal for the transfer of 500 beds government hospital in Greater NOIDA to Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Greater NOIDA. The government hospital was constructed in 2011 by Greater NOIDA Development Authority while the GIMS was established in 2016. Though the hospital was attached to the GIMS but it was managed by Greater NOIDA Authority.

For the better use of the technology in the health services the cabinet gave approval for establishment of 500 beds- School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT) in IIT, Kanpur. The courses like oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, gastrology, nephrology, and urology will be run in SMRT while the medical institute will be run by IIT.

The cabinet also approved the extension of Palia airstrip in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The government will acquire 265 hectares of land in three villages—Gajraula, Mujha, and Phuleriya—for this purpose. The extension of the airstrip will facilitate the landing of 72-seater planes.

The cabinet approved the state government’s proposal to construct a pilgrim/tourist facility centre and craft center at Jauchanda village, located on the Mathura-Govardhan road. The state government will acquire 6.859 hectares of gram samaj land in the village for the construction of these facilities.

To clear its liabilities, the Energy department has signed an agreement for a loan from HUDCO. The cabinet approved the state government’s proposal for ₹1,000 crore at an interest rate of 9.50%.

The cabinet also approved the expansion of the Obra-C 2x660 Megawatt project worth ₹13,005 crore and ₹537 crore for power sub-centers in Rasda, Ballia district.