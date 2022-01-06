UP cabinet nod to 50pc rebate to farmers in tubewell power bills

In a major step aimed at giving relief to farmers, the state government on Thursday announced increase in subsidy to bring down to 50 per cent rebate the power tariff applicable to private tubewells owned by nearly 13 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official spokesman said the state cabinet has approved the move. “The relief will lead to an extra burden of an estimated ₹1,000 crore on the UP Power Corporation Ltd and benefit an estimated 13 lakh consumers,” said the spokesman.

According to the proposed new rates, now consumers in rural areas will have to pay Re 1 per unit instead of the present ₹2 per unit for a metered tubewell. For energy efficient tubewells, the rate will be 83 paise per unit instead of existing ₹1.65 per unit. The fixed charge has been brought down to ₹35 per horsepower instead of ₹70 for metred connections and ₹85 per horsepower from ₹170 per horsepower for unmetered connections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath who is committed towards the convenience and prosperity of farmers has decided to give 50% rebate in power rates for private tubewells,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a tweet in Hindi.

The state government at present provides subsidy to the tune of ₹11,000 crore annually to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for providing cheap power to tubewells. The state government will have to now increase the subsidy accordingly.

Earlier this month, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav had announced free power to farmers for irrigation and 300 units free to all domestic power consumers if his party formed the next government in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress too has promised to bring down the power bills to half.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}