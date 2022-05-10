UP cabinet nod to direct recruitment rules for international medal winners

LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Tuesday approved Uttar Pradesh International Medal Winners Direct Recruitment Rules, 2022 for appointment of medal winners on 24 gazetted posts of nine departments of the state government.

UP’s residents, who have won medals in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Paralympics, would be eligible for appointment as gazetted officers.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna, who along with minister of state for sports (independent charge) Girish Chandra Yadav briefed media persons about the state cabinet’s decisions, called the decision a historic move and said the objective was to develop and bring about excellence in sports.

He said 24 gazetted posts, out of purview of UP Public Service Commission, had been identified in nine departments including rural development, secondary education, basic education, home, panchayati raj, youth welfare, transport, forest and revenue departments.

Khanna said the appointments would be made by a committee headed by chief secretary. Yadav said the decision would cover those who have won a medal by September 1, 2020.

MGMT OF SMALLER AIRPORTS

The UP cabinet also gave its approval to the Operation and Management Agreement signed with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development, operation, and management of smaller airports in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Muirpur (Sonbhadra).

“Under the MoU signed with the AAI, we will give ₹7 crore per airport to them. The MoU is for 30 years,” said Khanna.

BHATKHANDE VARSITY BILL

The state cabinet approved a draft of Bhatkhande Rajya Sanskriti Vishvavidyalya bill to replace the ordinance promulgated in 2021. The ordinance was promulgated to make Bhatkhande Sangeet Institute (Deemed University) into Bhatkhande State Sanskriti University.

The state cabinet decided to convene the budget session of the state legislature from May 23, 2022. This will be the first session of the newly constituted state assembly after 2022 assembly elections. Governor Anandiben Patel would address the joint session of state legislature in the assembly hall on May 23.

