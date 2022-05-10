UP cabinet nod to direct recruitment rules for international medal winners
LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Tuesday approved Uttar Pradesh International Medal Winners Direct Recruitment Rules, 2022 for appointment of medal winners on 24 gazetted posts of nine departments of the state government.
UP’s residents, who have won medals in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Paralympics, would be eligible for appointment as gazetted officers.
Finance minister Suresh Khanna, who along with minister of state for sports (independent charge) Girish Chandra Yadav briefed media persons about the state cabinet’s decisions, called the decision a historic move and said the objective was to develop and bring about excellence in sports.
He said 24 gazetted posts, out of purview of UP Public Service Commission, had been identified in nine departments including rural development, secondary education, basic education, home, panchayati raj, youth welfare, transport, forest and revenue departments.
Khanna said the appointments would be made by a committee headed by chief secretary. Yadav said the decision would cover those who have won a medal by September 1, 2020.
MGMT OF SMALLER AIRPORTS
The UP cabinet also gave its approval to the Operation and Management Agreement signed with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development, operation, and management of smaller airports in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Muirpur (Sonbhadra).
“Under the MoU signed with the AAI, we will give ₹7 crore per airport to them. The MoU is for 30 years,” said Khanna.
BHATKHANDE VARSITY BILL
The state cabinet approved a draft of Bhatkhande Rajya Sanskriti Vishvavidyalya bill to replace the ordinance promulgated in 2021. The ordinance was promulgated to make Bhatkhande Sangeet Institute (Deemed University) into Bhatkhande State Sanskriti University.
The state cabinet decided to convene the budget session of the state legislature from May 23, 2022. This will be the first session of the newly constituted state assembly after 2022 assembly elections. Governor Anandiben Patel would address the joint session of state legislature in the assembly hall on May 23.
Man shoots son dead in Kaushambi after scuffle
A man shot at the accused Shiv Narayan Singh's son with his licensed gun after a scuffle at his house in Pipri area of Kaushambi district on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The youth was admitted to the hospital by police where he died during treatment. As per reports, a resident of Sahabpur village under Pipri police station of Kaushambi, Shiv Narayan is a farmer and lives with his family, including his two sons Rakesh Singh and Brajesh Singh.
BPSC prelims paper leak case: BDO, college principal among four arrested
Four persons, including a block development officer (BDO), were arrested Tuesday in connection with the “leak” of question paper of the preliminary examination for Bihar's civil services, conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission for key posts in the state administration, according to a top official of Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EoU), which is probing the matter.
State govt to launch honey tourism at village near Mahabaleshwar on May 16
The Maharashtra government has come up with an initiative to boost honey production, develop village-based tourism, and underline the role of honeybees in the food chain. Industries minister Subhash Desai will launch the 'Madhache gaav' or 'village of honey' project on May 16 at Manghar in Satara. Of the 1.25 lakh kg honey produced in Maharashtra, around 35,000 kg is produced in and around the hill station.
Tejashwi gives Nitish 48-72 hours to clear stand on caste census
Bihar's leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday asked chief minister Nitish Kumar to clarify his stand within next 48 to 72 hours on the issue of holding a statewide caste census and said the opposition would no longer tolerate delaying tactics of his government on the matter. Yadav said both the houses of the state legislature had passed unanimous resolutions in favour of caste census twice.
Loudspeaker row: Raj writes to CM over crackdown on MNS workers
Mumbai Irked with the crackdown on his party workers for their loudspeakers agitation, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has come down heavily on his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and has warned Uddhav to 'not test his patience'. In his letter, Raj taunted Uddhav and said that power is not permanent and it will come and go and his cousin will not be an exception to it.
