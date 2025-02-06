UP Cabinet nod to pvt parties modernising 7 SRTC stations

The Uttar Pradesh government proposes to present the state’s annual budget for 2025-2026 in the state legislature on February 20. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet on Wednesday that also decided to convene a budget session of the state legislature on February 18. The state government has stepped up preparations for presentation of the annual budget.

Briefing media persons minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state cabinet has given its nod to a proposal to transfer concession rights and land of seven UPSRTC (including Amausi in Lucknow and Kaushambi in Ghaziabad) bus stations on 90-year lease to private developers for development and modernisation to set up malls, cinema halls and other facilities.

UPSRTC has land on lease from different departments for seven bus stations that include Amausi (Lucknow), Kaushambi (Ghaziabad), bus station at Ghaziabad, bus station workshop, tyre shop and of vacant land at Sahibabad (Ghaziabad) and bus station at Bulandshahar (new land).

The state cabinet approved a proposal to buy 469 new vehicles for UP-112 scheme against 469 condemned vehicles.

It approved a proposal to run Rahi Tourist Bungalow at Sumer Singh Quila (Etawah), Kapilvastu (Siddharthnagar), Shikohabad (Firozabad), Vindhyachal (Mirzapur), Jhil Mahal Restaurant (Mau) and Gopiganj (Bhadohi) on PPP model to those who have been shortlisted through the bidding process. It also decided to shortlist the bidders through RFQ and RFP for running the Rahi tourist bungalows at Basti and Vrindavan.

It approved a proposal to develop 13 Heritage Buildings as Heritage Tourism units through adaptive re-use on PPP model.

The state cabinet approved additional expenditure of ₹14.68 crore on buying higher specification tablets being provided to teachers of the basic education board schools to boost digital learning and improve the quality of education. The Union government has provided ₹51.66 crore for the purpose.

It also approved Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority Rules-2025. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been authorised to nominate transport minister or a person who may be an expert of inland waterways, shipping and navigation, ports and maritime affairs.

The state government will also nominate a vice chairperson who is an expert in inland waterways, shipping and navigation, ports and maritime affairs. Additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries of finance, PWD, transport, tourism and culture, irrigation and water resources, forest and environment departments would be ex-officio members of the authority.