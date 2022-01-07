UP cabinet nod to slash VAT on aviation fuel

The state cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to bring down the rate of value added tax (VAT) from 21 percent to one percent on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming it, a senior officer of the state government it was done with the objective of promoting tourism in the state. The state government had decided to cut down the rate of VAT on ATF w. e. f. January 4, 2022 and the state cabinet’s approval was sought post implementation, said the officer.

Construction of roads

The state cabinet also approved a proposal to declare the state irrigation department’s minor canals on three places as not useful and allow construction of roads of public works department thereon.

Solar power plant

The state cabinet approved a proposal to give a go-ahead to Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation to carry out on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model for funding and carrying out works under green energy corridor-II for setting up of 4000 MW solar power generation plant.