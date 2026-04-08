UP cabinet nod to tablet distribution, other proposals

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a final bid document for procuring 25 lakh tablets for free distribution to youths under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana. Finance minister Suresh Khanna said the objective is to technically empower youths in higher, technical and health education, and skill development training programmes and create new job avenues. (For representation)

In a meeting presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state cabinet approved 22 proposals, including the one to release letters of comfort to six companies for investment of ₹7,608.04 crore. The cabinet also approved disbursement of ₹4.04-crore subsidy to Triveni Engineering and an amendment to correction in the Avaada Electro Limited’s letter of comfort.

Briefing media persons about the state cabinet decisions, finance minister Suresh Khanna said the state government has already distributed 60 lakh smartphones and tablets under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.

The minister said a provision of ₹2,000 crore was made for the scheme in the state’s annual budget for the year 2025-2026, and appropriate arrangements have been made for the current financial year. He said the decision would help students pursuing diploma, graduate and post-graduate courses, skill development and other programmes.

Khanna said the objective is to technically empower youths in higher, technical and health education, and skill development training programmes and create new job avenues.

Land lease for displaced Bengali families

The cabinet approved a format to lease land to 99 Hindu Bengali families displaced from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), who are being rehabilitated in Bhaisayan and Tajpur Tarsauli villages in Rasoolabad, Kanpur Dehat. These families were earlier shifted from Nagla Gosain in Mawana tehsil of Meerut. The cabinet had approved the rehabilitation decision on February 29, 2026. It has now fixed a nominal lease rent of ₹1 and cleared the lease format.

Land rights for displaced families in four districts

A proposal to grant non-transferable land ownership rights to families displaced during the Partition who are settled in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rampur and Bijnor was also cleared.

The beneficiaries include those eligible for citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, as well as Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families and those settled under rehabilitation schemes.

These families had been denied ownership rights for 50-70 years, affecting their access to bank loans and government procurement facilities.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna said the rights are being given through an amendment in the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code through Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code (second amendment) Ordinance 2026. With this decision, 2,350 families would be benefitted in Kheri, 4,000 in Pilibhit, 2,174 in Rampur and 3,856 in Bijnor.

Forestry, horticulture univ cleared in Gkp

The cabinet also approved the draft Uttar Pradesh Vaniki evam Audyaniki University Ordinance-2026 to set up a forestry and horticulture university at Campierganj in Gorakhpur. The proposed university, to be established with an estimated cost of ₹491 crore on 50 hectares of land, will offer BSc, MSc, PhD and short-term diploma programmes.

Bridge project in Kannauj

A proposal for the construction of a 2.1-km-long bridge in Chhibramu assembly constituency area of Kannauj was also approved. Currently, boats are the only means of crossing the Ganga near Chiasar Ghat and Chyavan Rishi Ashram, and services are suspended during the rains.

The bridge, along with an approach road, will be built on the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model at an estimated cost of ₹288.89 crore and is expected to benefit around four lakh people in Kannauj and Hardoi districts.

Madrasa Bill to be reconsidered

The cabinet approved the governor’s message under Article 175 (2) of the Constitution of India to both Houses of the state legislature to reconsider the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa (payment of teachers and other employees) Bill 2016. The bill has not been approved as the centre raised objections about the provisions under Section 11 (3) of the Bill that were in contradiction to provisions of sections 2C and 41 (1) of the CrPC. The cabinet had decided to withdraw the bill in December 2025.

Ballia medical college cost revised

The revised cost of ₹437 crore for setting up a state medical college in Ballia was cleared. Minister of state for transport (independent charge) Dayashankar Singh said the university would be named after Maharishi Bhrigu. He said land has been reserved for a memorial in the name of freedom fighter and revolutionary Chittu Pandey.