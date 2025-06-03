U.P. cabinet okays 20% quota for ex-Agniveers

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide 20 percent horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment to the posts of constables in police and PAC, mounted police and firemen. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also approved a proposal of a maximum of three year relaxation in the age limit (after deducting their period of service from their age as is done in case of ex-servicemen).

Briefing media persons about the state cabinet’s decisions, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the first batch of Agniveers will be out in 2026 after completing four years of service and the state cabinet has decided to provide them 20 percent horizontal reservation in direct recruitment for constables in the police, PAC, mounted police and the firemen.

Khanna said the state cabinet’s decision would lead to rehabilitation of ex-Agniveers. He said there is a provision for 10 percent reservation to the ex-Agniveers in the central para military forces. The minister said some state governments—Haryana and Odisha—have also made a provision to give 10 percent reservation for ex-Agniveers.

The Union government had in 2022 launched the Agniveer scheme that provided an opportunity to the youth to serve the Indian armed forces. While 25 percent of the Agniveers are likely to be retained in the armed forces, the rest 75 percent will be released.