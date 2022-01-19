UP can expect relief from biting cold in 72 hrs; rain likely

LUCKNOW The cold wave and heavy fog in Uttar Pradesh will make way for rainfall around the weekend, as per the forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

“Cold wave conditions, caused by a mix of western disturbances and a fall in atmospheric pressure across Uttar Pradesh, are expected to subside in the next 72 hours. The situation will result in conditions conducive for rains,” reads the forecast.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh experienced the fourth consecutive day of chilly weather as the maximum and minimum temperatures stayed around 12 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday.

In the state capital, day temperature was recorded at 14.6 degrees, which was 7 degrees below normal while the minimum was recorded at 8.1 degrees, one degree above normal.

Lucknow is expected to have similar weather conditions on Thursday with expected maximum and minimum temperatures of 16 and 9 degrees respectively. The state Meteorological Department has issued alert of dense fog during morning hours in Lucknow and nearby districts.

“Dense fog is likely over Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli , Farrukhabad, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, Gonda, Basti, Sant Kabirnagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Etah, Kasganj, Amethi and adjoining areas,” according to the IMD prediction for Thursday.

Considering the forecast, the state MeT department has alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions, suggesting them to make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold.