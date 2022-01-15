UP chief secretary goes on inspection spree, issues directions to officials

Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief secretary DS Mishra went on inspection spree here on Saturday visiting the integrated command centre, smart city office, sugarcane research institute and a government paddy procurement centre at Sitapur Road.

He also met farmers in a village panchayat under the BKT development block.

The CS had a long interaction with the staff and doctors in the integrated Covid command centre trying to understand its functioning. He made random calls to two Covid patients from there through Dr Seema Singh and knew about their well-being.

He asked officials to ensure that not only medicine kits were delivered to Covid patients at their home but they should also be briefed properly as to how to take medicines.

During inspection of the smart city office in Lalbagh, the CS obtained information about the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) running the city’s traffic system.

He asked officials to organise events aimed at making children aware of the hi-tech traffic management system.

“Organise study tours of school students,” he told officials.

Visiting the Sugarcane Research Institute, Telibagh, Mishra inspected the hybrid agriculture model that seeks to increase farmers’ income. The scientists there told the CS that the hybrid model had immense potential to bring qualitative change in the income of farmers. The CS laid emphasis on the need for linking farmers directly to the advance farm technology for better results.

In the afternoon, he made surprise inspection of a paddy procurement centre in the Naveen Galla Mandi on Sitapur and checked records pertaining to the paddy purchase and payments to farmers. He also interacted with some farmers there.

Later, he went to the Chak Prathvipur village panchayat under BKT and met farmers running self-help groups. He also inspected a make-shift cow protection centre in the village and issued necessary instructions to officials.

