Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP chief secretary orders special statewide drive to catch abandoned cattle
lucknow news

UP chief secretary orders special statewide drive to catch abandoned cattle

Chief secretary DS Mishra asked DMs to personally monitor arrangements with regards to fodder, water etc at cow protection centres.
Chief secretary DS Mishra also suggested that a competition must be started between village pradhans and kshetra panchayat heads with a view to freeing village panchayats from abandoned cattle. (file photo)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 10:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief secretary DS Mishra on Friday directed district magistrates to launch a statewide drive from January 1 to 10 to catch abandoned cattle and put them safely in cow protection centres.

Holding a meeting here, he said there were reports that abandoned cattle were harassing farmers by damaging their crops in some districts. He asked DMs to launch a special drive to catch such cattle besides encouraging more people to adopt cattle under the government scheme.

Mishra also suggested that a competition must be started between village pradhans and kshetra panchayat heads with a view to freeing village panchayats from abandoned cattle. He said pradhans and block chiefs found doing good work would be rewarded.

He asked DMs to personally monitor arrangements with regard to fodder, water etc in the cow protection centres.

Aspirational districts

Reviewing the progress of transformation of eight aspirational districts (Baharaich, Balrampur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehapur, Shrawasti, Siddharthnagar and Sonbhadra) in the state, the CS said the DMs concerned should organise field visits to obtain public feedback in these districts.

RELATED STORIES

He said the schemes related to health and nutrition should be implemented effectively to improve overall developmental ranking of these aspirational districts.

Covid-19

Taking note of an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in some districts, Mishra directed officials to step up the vaccination pace and activate vigilance committees. He said people whose second dose of vaccine was overdue must be contacted through the integrated command centre and asked to take the shot immediately.

The CS also asked officials to create awareness among people through public address system and strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol in crowded places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP