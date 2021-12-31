UP chief secretary orders special statewide drive to catch abandoned cattle

Chief secretary DS Mishra on Friday directed district magistrates to launch a statewide drive from January 1 to 10 to catch abandoned cattle and put them safely in cow protection centres.

Holding a meeting here, he said there were reports that abandoned cattle were harassing farmers by damaging their crops in some districts. He asked DMs to launch a special drive to catch such cattle besides encouraging more people to adopt cattle under the government scheme.

Mishra also suggested that a competition must be started between village pradhans and kshetra panchayat heads with a view to freeing village panchayats from abandoned cattle. He said pradhans and block chiefs found doing good work would be rewarded.

He asked DMs to personally monitor arrangements with regard to fodder, water etc in the cow protection centres.

Aspirational districts

Reviewing the progress of transformation of eight aspirational districts (Baharaich, Balrampur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehapur, Shrawasti, Siddharthnagar and Sonbhadra) in the state, the CS said the DMs concerned should organise field visits to obtain public feedback in these districts.

He said the schemes related to health and nutrition should be implemented effectively to improve overall developmental ranking of these aspirational districts.

Covid-19

Taking note of an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in some districts, Mishra directed officials to step up the vaccination pace and activate vigilance committees. He said people whose second dose of vaccine was overdue must be contacted through the integrated command centre and asked to take the shot immediately.

The CS also asked officials to create awareness among people through public address system and strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol in crowded places.