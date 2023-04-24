Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P. chief secy flags off ‘Capacity building workshop on 5g’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2023 07:36 PM IST

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra inaugurated a ‘Capacity building workshop on 5G’, organised by IT and electronics department, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, here, on Monday.

U.P. chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra inaugurated the ‘Capacity Building Workshop on 5G’ at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow, on Monday. (HT Photo)

In his speech at the inauguration, Mishra urged the telecom department to roll out 5G in Uttar Pradesh as quickly as possible. He said that 5G internet services will be introduced in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and several other cities within the next few months.

According to Mishra, “In the next few years, UP will have the highest population of young, creative, and contributing individuals - and in view of this, 5G services will be highly conducive to the progress of the state.”

