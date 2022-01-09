UP chief secy, DGP order revised security plan for KV Corridor

VARANASI: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and director general of police Mukul Goyal reviewed law and order as well as the Covid situation and vaccination programme here on Sunday. Both officers instructed the district administration and top police officials to prepare a revised plan for the security of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor as per need and ensure that it was followed strictly.

According to a press statement, Mishra and Goyal reached Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in the afternoon and worshipped Lord Shiva.

Thereafter, Mishra inquired about what facilities were being provided to the devotees visiting KV temple from different parts of the country and abroad and what were the arrangements for ‘darshan’ and ‘pujan’.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal gave detailed information about the route plan, including the gates for entry and exit of devotees.

The chief secretary took stock of the situation by visiting all the routes of movement of devotees, while the DGP inquired about the security checking of the pilgrims on that route. The CS and DGP also inspected the Passenger Facilitation Centre. They also inspected the routes to Ganga Ghat via Mandir Chowk and inquired about the construction and operation of buildings.

After the inspection, both the officers reached the meeting hall where they saw the PPT prepared by the temple administration and the police administration.

Mishra said that earlier there were a lot of lanes to Kashi Vishwanath temple. Today, this complex had become very big. So the security arrangements should also be made in accordance with it. The police and the temple administration should work together in a systematic way and prepare the outline of security arrangement in such a way that devotees did not face any difficulty in visiting the KV temple.

The DGP said that the earlier security plan needed to be changed now. So, there was need to prepare and follow a revised security plan involving all the security agencies.

In this meeting, commissioner Deepak Agarwal, police commissioner A Satish Ganesh, chief executive officer Sunil Kumar Verma, additional police commissioner Subhash Chandra Dubey, CRPF Commandant Anil Kumar Vriksha and other police and administration officials were present.