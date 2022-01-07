Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP chief secy , DGP review Ram temple security
lucknow news

UP chief secy , DGP review Ram temple security

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel stressed on making security of the temple foolproof without causing any discomfort to pilgrims.
The two senior most officials of the state government also interacted with security staff and inquired about footfall of visitors. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel reviewed security arrangements of Ram temple in Ayodhya and progress of development projects on Thursday.

Mishra and Goel inspected the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and inquired about the ongoing temple construction work.

The two senior most officials of the state government also interacted with security staff and inquired about footfall of visitors.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, was also present.

Both officials stressed on making security of the temple foolproof without causing any discomfort to pilgrims.

District magistrate Nitish Kumar apprised the chief secretary about the 110 ongoing projects in Ayodhya and their progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP