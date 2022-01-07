UP chief secy , DGP review Ram temple security

Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel reviewed security arrangements of Ram temple in Ayodhya and progress of development projects on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mishra and Goel inspected the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and inquired about the ongoing temple construction work.

The two senior most officials of the state government also interacted with security staff and inquired about footfall of visitors.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, was also present.

Both officials stressed on making security of the temple foolproof without causing any discomfort to pilgrims.

District magistrate Nitish Kumar apprised the chief secretary about the 110 ongoing projects in Ayodhya and their progress.