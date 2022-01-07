Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP chief secy , DGP review Ram temple security
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel stressed on making security of the temple foolproof without causing any discomfort to pilgrims.
The two senior most officials of the state government also interacted with security staff and inquired about footfall of visitors. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel reviewed security arrangements of Ram temple in Ayodhya and progress of development projects on Thursday.

Mishra and Goel inspected the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and inquired about the ongoing temple construction work.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, was also present.

District magistrate Nitish Kumar apprised the chief secretary about the 110 ongoing projects in Ayodhya and their progress.

Friday, January 07, 2022
