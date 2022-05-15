Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P. Chief secy reviews preparations for launch of new phase of Mission Shakti

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday directed all the government departments to make timely preparations for ‘Mission Shakti Phase-4’ that would soon be launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath
UP Chief secy reviews preparations for launch of new phase of Mission Shakti (file)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday directed all the government departments to make timely preparations for ‘Mission Shakti Phase-4’ that would soon be launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“A portal with all the information to empower women and uplift their social status should be prepared,” he said at a review meeting held ahead of the launch.

He directed officials to ensure setting up of committees for protection of sexual harassment at workplace in all offices where they were not set up yet. He said women should be made aware of laws that protected them against sexual harassment or undesirable behaviour.

The chief secretary asked departments to effectively run schemes related to women safety and said the concerning departments should fix targets so that the same could be monitored and reviewed regularly.

“Functions and activities to be held during the phase-4 must be publicised widely through traditional and social media besides uploading the same on the portal,” Mishra told officials. The objective of the mission, he said, was to reach out to maximum number of women and help them get benefits of government schemes.

