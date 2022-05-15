U.P. Chief secy reviews preparations for launch of new phase of Mission Shakti
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday directed all the government departments to make timely preparations for ‘Mission Shakti Phase-4’ that would soon be launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
“A portal with all the information to empower women and uplift their social status should be prepared,” he said at a review meeting held ahead of the launch.
He directed officials to ensure setting up of committees for protection of sexual harassment at workplace in all offices where they were not set up yet. He said women should be made aware of laws that protected them against sexual harassment or undesirable behaviour.
The chief secretary asked departments to effectively run schemes related to women safety and said the concerning departments should fix targets so that the same could be monitored and reviewed regularly.
“Functions and activities to be held during the phase-4 must be publicised widely through traditional and social media besides uploading the same on the portal,” Mishra told officials. The objective of the mission, he said, was to reach out to maximum number of women and help them get benefits of government schemes.
-
Mortal remains of MD of Avon Ispat and Power Limited Harcharan Singh Pahwa consigned to flames in Ludhiana
The managing director of Avon Ispat and Power Limited, Harcharan Singh Pahwa, who died on Friday following a prolonged illness, was cremated at Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday. Pahwa was also patron of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations. Harcharan Singh Pahwa, son of Inderjit Singh Pahwa and grandson of Hans Raj Pahwa (founder of Avon Group) was admitted to KIMS, Hyderabad.
-
CME in Prayagraj: Top psychiatrists to share recent updates on bipolar disorder, other illnesses
“Large number of patients, between 28 percent to 83 percent, for different mental disorders remain untreated and reasons for this could be many, ranging from lack of awareness, ignorance, non-availability of treatment, myths, superstitions and stigma associated with psychiatric illnesses,” organising chairman of the CME, Dr VK Singh added.
-
Three arrested for obtaining bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts
Faridabad police on Friday night arrested three members of a gang for allegedly obtaining bail for criminals by submitting fake surety bonds in courts. Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a tip-off, following which a police team caught hold of the three suspects from a Faridabad court. “They were about to leave the court after submitting surety bonds”, he said.
-
UP cyber cops nab three for pan-India 'franchise fraud'
The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar alias Ashok Singh, 33, Abhishek Sharma, 27, and Ratnesh Bharti, 29. Vinay worked as the main operator while Abhishek developed the websites for the gang, police said.
-
Offline classes to continue, state government’s decision garners mixed response in Ludhiana
The state education department has asked the schools to continue with the offline classes till May 31, citing the demands and suggestions of teachers, students and parents. State education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said all the government, government-aided and private schools would remain closed for summer holidays from June 1 to June 30. The minister, however, has asked schools to continue with the same school timings.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics