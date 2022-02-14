UP: Children rejoice as they return to school after long break

Children were all agog when they reached their educational institutions as schools reopened for all classes in the state after over a month on Monday. The state government had ordered closure of all schools in the first week of January due to spurt in Covid-19 cases.

At several schools, tiny tots were welcomed with flowers, chocolates and cakes etc. Thermal screening of the students was done at the entrance of the school itself. The students were visibly overjoyed to meet their school friends after a long break. Teachers, on the other hand, made sure that children followed Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Earlier, the government had permitted reopening of physical classes for students of classes 9 to 12, colleges and universities from February 7 when Covid cases registered a downward trend.

“I am excited to be back in school after so many days. In the classroom, our teacher engaged us in some energisers which was fun,” said Saarthak Khanna, a class 6 student of City Montessori School, Kanpur road campus.

At Study Hall, Viraal Verma of class 7 said, “I am very happy to come back to school as now I can play and enjoy myself in the company of my friends.” Ridhima Kapoor, an 8th grader, said, “Online classes are good but not good enough. We are delighted to return to school and enjoy with our friends.…” The school witnessed 76% attendance while City Montessori School claimed 90% attendance.

Mohd Asad, a class 5 student of Hoerner College, said, “I’m feeling happy that the school has reopened. It feels good to be back to school. Now I can visit computer lab, library and playground area. It’s always a pleasure to be in school.”

Simran Gautam of class 7 from the school said, “I’m happy to come to school after a very long time and now I wish that the school is not closed again. Offline mode is much better and more exciting than online classes.”

Mala Mehra, principal, Hoerner College, said, “The excitement was palpable. 70% attendance in junior section and 86% in primary and pre-primary sections bears testimony to the will of parents and students alike.”

“After months, I am finally feeling normal. Coming to school and meeting my friends made me excited. Reopening of school is definitely a refreshing start to sit and study in our classrooms,” said Aadya Visen, a student of GD Goenka Public School. “It feels good to be in school. Now I can focus on my studies in a better way,” said Samantha Suzanne of class 7 of the same school.

At GD Goenka Public School, offline classes resumed for children of class 6 to 8 from Monday. “More than 50% students from classes 6 to 8 attended school on the first day. The rest are also expected to join school in the next 3-4 days as some children are still outstation since the orders to reopen the schools came recently. Also, in due course of time, the apprehensions of parents would subside. GD Goenka School is planning to reopen the school for grade pre-nursery to class 5 also from Wednesday (February 16),” said principal, Raveen Pande.

“It was a pleasant sight to see students and teachers interacting beyond the computer screen,” she added. At La Martiniere College too, attendance was nearly 50%, said principal Carlyle McFarland.

At St Joseph College, students were welcomed by non-teaching staff and teachers who all had been vaccinated. “In all our branches, children of class nursery to class 12 were welcomed with flowers on their return to school. Flower petals were showered on them and teachers gave them chocolates,” said college’s managing director Anil Agarwal.

Schools to spread voter awareness

Lucknow In a statement, Unaided Private Schools’ Association (UPSA), Uttar Pradesh, said, “As a part of our endeavour to have schools reopened, UPSA had decided to ensure maximum voting as one of its mandates. President Anil Agarwal joins me in requesting all schools to encourage maximum voting.” Confirming it, UPSA secretary Mala Mehra appealed schools to conduct such activities as to encourage voters. “We have also decided to give extra marks (between 2-5) to students whose parents cast their votes. We have also decided to organise a PTM prior to election and after election to ascertain if parents exercised their franchise,” she said. HTC

