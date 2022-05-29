UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday.

At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.

“This will be another milestone as Uttar Pradesh continues to conduct one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country,” said the statement.

In the past 24 hours, 369126 doses of Covid vaccine were administered, according to the data from the state health department. “Given the pace of vaccination, it seems the target of vaccinating the eligible 18 plus population fully will be achieved in the next 48 hours,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The number of precaution doses administered till now is 3120421. So far, over 2,44,29,882 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-18 and over 97,90,992 to children in the age group of 12-15 in the state.

In terms of percentage, over 92% of the adult population is fully vaccinated and 100% has received one vaccine dose. In the 15-18 age group, over 97% of the children have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while over 76% in this age group are fully vaccinated.

“UP is followed by Maharashtra with 16.67 crore doses administered so far,” said the press statement.

To speed up the vaccination drive for children in the state, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also asked the officials to ensure adequate availability of vaccine doses in Uttar Pradesh and encourage the eligible kids to take the vaccine cover, said the press statement.