UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday.
At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
“This will be another milestone as Uttar Pradesh continues to conduct one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country,” said the statement.
In the past 24 hours, 369126 doses of Covid vaccine were administered, according to the data from the state health department. “Given the pace of vaccination, it seems the target of vaccinating the eligible 18 plus population fully will be achieved in the next 48 hours,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
The number of precaution doses administered till now is 3120421. So far, over 2,44,29,882 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-18 and over 97,90,992 to children in the age group of 12-15 in the state.
In terms of percentage, over 92% of the adult population is fully vaccinated and 100% has received one vaccine dose. In the 15-18 age group, over 97% of the children have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while over 76% in this age group are fully vaccinated.
“UP is followed by Maharashtra with 16.67 crore doses administered so far,” said the press statement.
To speed up the vaccination drive for children in the state, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also asked the officials to ensure adequate availability of vaccine doses in Uttar Pradesh and encourage the eligible kids to take the vaccine cover, said the press statement.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
-
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
-
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
