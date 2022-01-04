UP CM opens e-bus charging stations for Kashi via video link

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched several projects under Varanasi Smart City through a virtual medium. Varanasi Smart City Ltd public relations officer S Nathan Sonthalia said the CM inaugurated e-bus charging stations built in Gaur Madhukar Shahpur, Mirzamurad in Rajatalab areas of Varanasi district for charging 50 air-conditioned e-buses being operated in the temple town.

With the aim of reducing pollution and promoting green public transportation, state urban development department has introduced 700 e air-conditioned buses in 14 smart cities, including Varanasi. “In the newly constructed e-bus charging stations, two sub-stations of 160 kVA each have been set up in which a total of 30 e-buses can be charged at a time. On an average, it will take 60-90 minutes for an e-bus to charge after which the e-bus will be able to cover a distance of 120 km,” said Sonthalia.

“A maintenance shed, substation building, construction of charging point, toilet, lighting system, drinking water, guard room, meter and pump room as well as rainwater harvesting have been provided in the e-bus charging station. Efficient operation of e-buses in Varanasi city is definitely beneficial in making urban transport easy and environment friendly,” he added.

Free Wi-Fi facility at seven locations

The CM also inaugurated the facility of free Wi-Fi network at seven places of the city. Residents will be able to take advantage of the facility for 30 minutes by logging in through mobile number and one time password. The places include Rudraksh International Convention Centre, Shaheed Udyan Park,

Sarnath Museum, Chaudhary Charan Singh Interstate Bus Stand, Kachehri (near DM ffice), Ambedkar Chauraha and Godowlia Multilevel Parking.

Redevelopment of parks, pond

Besides, Yogi laid the foundation stone of redevelopment and beautification work of six parks and one pond. The parks include Vijay Nagar park, Rampuri park, Swami Vivekananda park, Das Nagar park, Neel Cottage park and Kailagarh Colony park besides Ramjanaki Seva Samiti Kund.