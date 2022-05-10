UP CM pays tribute to revolutionaries in Meerut

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to the revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives during India’s First War of Independence that triggered from Meerut on May 10, 1857. During a visit to Meerut on the occasion of “Kranti Diwas” marking the day, Yogi called upon people to realise the dream of ‘ Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ of India’s freedom fighters as the country celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav— an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CM Yogi stayed in the city for over four hours during which he visited “Shaheed Smarak” where he garlanded statues of revolutionaries Dhan Singh Kotwal and Mangal Pandey. He also visited the construction site of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System ( RRTS) corridor at Bhaisali and launched projects worth ₹67 crore.

Addressing a gathering at a function in Victoria Park, Yogi said every individual must contribute to the sector they belonged to in order to realise this dream in this “Amrit Kaal” of the next 25 years. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed the next 25 years (from 75 years to 100 years of India’s independence) “Amrit Kaal” during which the country will move towards attaining resolutions made for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We must ensure emergence of a new and dynamic India when country will be celebrating 100 years of its independence,” the CM said. Yogi also visited State Freedom Struggle Museum to see the exhibits and unveiled a multipurpose hall built there recently. He watched the light and sound show on the freedom movement of India and honoured the family members of Shaheed Dhan Singh Gurjar. He also flagged off “Kranti Yatra” on the occasion. “I salute the brave revolutionaries who laid down their lives for the freedom of our great country,” the CM said.

Inspecting the progress of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Yogi said: “This world-class transport facility being set up at the cost of ₹30,000 crore will not only facilitate transportation by connecting cities but will also boost tourism and industry and create new avenues of employment. The works related to RRTS and Major Dhyanchand University are progressing fast and both should be completed in a time bound manner.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) had set up a photo exhibition at the venue showcasing the pace of the project implementation of India’s first RRTS corridor.

Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC in a walkthrough of the photo exhibition apprised the CM of various aspects of the project. “The chief minister acknowledged the way NCRTC is implementing this transformational project with diligence and by adopting new edge technologies. He was also satisfied with the pace of construction of the RRTS corridor despite three waves of the pandemic,” Singh said.

The CM took stock of the development in setting up of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and “Sudarshan Tunnel” boring and expressed satisfaction. The ITMS will enable display of traffic of the entire Meerut city on a single screen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi also visited Police Lines to take stock of the police transit hostel being built by the Police Housing Corporation and directed authorities to pay special attention to quality of construction.

He said that UP was scaling new heights and it has set a model for peaceful celebration of festivals and the government was working to rid festivals of unnecessary noise.