UP CM stresses on ‘3-Ts’ to contain Covid spread

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre (ICCCC) in Lucknow on Monday.

The Lucknow district administration had established ICCCC during first Covid wave to monitor the situation and to enhance coordination between administrative and the health departments.

The CM stressed upon the 3T formula-- testing, tracing and treatment -- to keep a check on the Covid outbreak and inspected the contact tracing section where he also interacted with the officials and staff of the ICCCC.

“Currently, there are 33,900 active cases in the state. Ninety per cent of these patients are asymptomatic and under home isolation. ICCCC in each district keeps in touch with COVID-19 patients and provides them with medical kits,” the chief minister said after the inspection.

There are 4,800 COVID-19 cases in Lucknow, of which 45 patients are admitted to hospitals.

“The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, is quickly transmitting, but it is also less virulent. If a patient is infected with COVID-19, then within 3-4 days the patient will recover from the infection. However, people shouldn’t lower their guard,” the CM added.

The CM said that over 21 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till now in Uttar Pradesh (UP).