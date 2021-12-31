UP CM Yogi hails ASHA workers’ services during Covid peak, hikes honorarium

Hailing the services rendered by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers during the Covid pandemic peak, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced hike in their monthly honorarium and incentives.

Along with an additional honorarium of ₹500 per month for a period beginning January 1, 2020 to March 31,2022, the state government will also double their usual pay, i.e. from ₹750 to ₹1,500 per month, the CM said. With ₹1500 per month from the central government, the ASHA workers will receive a total of nearly ₹6,000 monthly taking into account all allowances, he added.

“ASHA sisters gave their services diligently during pandemic peak and because of their efforts the most populous state contained the spread efficiently which gained appreciation even globally. ASHA workers are the backbone of the rural healthcare system and their contribution is unparalleled,” Yogi said while inaugurating “Aashaon Ka Sammelan” and 80,000 smartphones distribution campaign in Lucknow.

The CM further said at the time when the entire world was gripped with challenges posed by the pandemic, the ASHA workers remained on the ‘frontline’ to save the state. Also, contractual auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), who played a crucial role in vaccination and worked for more than 60 days, will receive a single-time ₹10,000 honorarium, the CM said.

The CM said with the combined efforts of the state and the central governments, smartphones were being distributed to 80,000 ASHA sisters here. The remaining 80,000 will be provided smartphones in the second phase and this will help in reducing their burden of getting involved in unnecessary paperwork and will save their time and energy.

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh, which was considered deficient in terms of presence of health and medical resources, was now marching towards being self-sufficient. “Over 551 oxygen plants have become operational throughout the state, making it ‘self-reliant’ in oxygen generation. In addition, earlier ICU beds were only present in just 26 districts. However, today the facilities are available in all the 75 districts of the state and medical colleges have come up in nearly 60 districts,” the CM said.

