Lucknow News
lucknow news

UP CM Yogi review paddy procurement in state

Record paddy purchase worth ₹10192.90 crore has benefitted more than 8.68 lakh farmers across the state, said CM Yogi Adityanath
Record paddy purchase worth 10192.90 crore has benefitted more than 8.68 lakh farmers across the state, said CM Yogi Adityanath (HT file)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said procurement centres will function till the entire paddy was procured in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi took stock of the paddy procurement at a high-level meeting and said despite the ongoing Covid wave, the state government had bought around 55 lakh metric tonnes of paddy so far.

“Paddy purchase worth 10192.90 crore has benefitted more than 8.68 lakh farmers across the state, which is a record. The needs of farmers should be taken care of at the paddy purchasing centres. Arrangements should also be made for bonfires etc to protect the farmers from cold. Paddy should be procured from every eligible farmer who comes to the purchasing centre without any delay in payment,” he said.

Sorabh Babu, commissioner, food and civil supplies, said in spite of the tough situation arising due to the pandemic, the government had procured paddy worth 10192.90 crore from 8,68,232 farmers at MSP. He said of the total paddy purchased, about 81 percent of the payment had already been transferred amounting to 8,289.56 crore. The balance payment of 1,903.34 crore will be transferred within 72 hours, he added.

