UP CM Yogi to launch ‘sujhaav aapka, sankalp hamara’ drive on Dec 15

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) “sujhaav aapka, sankalp hamara (your suggestions, our commitment)” campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on December 15. The campaign is aimed at soliciting people’s opinion and suggestions and incorporating the same in the ruling party’s “sankalp patra” (manifesto) for the 2022 UP polls which is expected to be released in January.

Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna, who heads the “sankalp patra” committee, said the party would place bins across all the 403 assembly segments in the state to help people drop in their suggestions. “Besides, we will also hold dialogues across the state with different groups and collect their feedback,” Khanna said. “Suggestions could also be sent to us on phone, mail or on whatsapp too,” he added. The BJP’s manifesto for 2017 UP polls was released by the then BJP chief Amit Shah who is now the union home minister.

Several Oppn leaders join BJP

Former Samajwadi Party lawmaker Kalicharan Rajbhar, who was Bahujan Samaj Party’s candidate in 2017 UP polls, joined the BJP along with his supporters in Lucknow on Sunday. Along with him, the BJP also got Madan Rajbhar, the head of Bharatiya Sangharsh Party, zila panchayat member Molhu Rajbhar, general secretary of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Gyan Bharadwaj (Rajbhar).

SBSP Lucknow district chief Babban Rajbhar, vice chief Sushil Rajbhar also joined the BJP. On the occasion, former UP BJP chief Laxmikant Bajpai, who is head of the joining committee, said the opposition had tried all the tricks to unseat the BJP since 2014 and failed.

UP law minister Brijesh Pathak said the party was committed to serving the poor. UP minister Anil Rajbhar lashed out at the SBSP that has inked a pre-poll pact with the Samajwadi Party.