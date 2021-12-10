UP cold, to get colder by weekend

The minimum temperature in the state capital dropped to the 10-degree Celsius mark for the first time this season as a cold wave gripped most parts of the state on Thursday. The minimum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius which is a degree above normal. The temperature reflected a drop of 3 degrees in the last 48 hours.

“The cold winds moving in the state from west to east are the primary reason for the marked drop in temperatures in the last two days. The minimum temperature will drop further in the coming days,” said JP Gupta, director, Uttar Pradesh MeT Department.

According to a forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature across UP is expected to drop by three degrees by the end of this week. As per the forecast, Lucknow will experience a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Friday. The drop in temperature will be accompanied by cold wind.

“A low pressure atmospheric zone has developed over central and west UP that is pulling cold winds from the colder northern regions. The low pressure zone will take some time to subside,” said Gupta. The MeT department has also warned of heavy fog in the morning across the state.

Considering the forecast, the state MeT department has alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions suggesting that they make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold.

The lowest temperature in UP was recorded in Etawah where the mercury dipped to 5 degrees Celsius, 1 degree below normal. Jhansi recorded the highest day temperature in UP where mercury was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal.