U.P. collects 1.69 lakh cr revenue in 10 months

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed consistent increase in the revenue receipts collecting a revenue of ₹ 1,69,990.63 crore in first 10 months (April 1 to January 31) of 2024-2025 against a sum of ₹ 1,56,168.89 received during the same period in 2023-2024. The UP govt collected a revenue of ₹ 13,821.74 crore more this financial year against the collections made during the period last year. (For Representation)

This includes tax collection of ₹ 1,66,676.09 crore, about 77.4 percent of the target of ₹ 2,15,442.53 crore for the period. The state government’s total revenue collections of ₹ 1,69,990.63 crore were 77.3 percent of the annual target of ₹ 219842.53 crore.

The state government collected a revenue of ₹13,821.74 crore more in this financial year against the collections made during the period last year.

Giving this information, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government collected ₹ 93,995.22 crore as state taxes (GST and VAT) in 2024-2025 and this was ₹ 7,457.94 crore more than the collections made under the same head during the same period in 2023-24.

He said the state government collected a sum of ₹ 37,901.30 crore from the excise, ₹ 25,283.16 crore from stamps and registration and ₹ 9,496.41 crore from transport. Under non-tax revenue, the state government collected a sum of ₹ 3,314.54 crore from minor minerals and mining.

The state government’s revenue earnings in the month of January 2025 remained ₹ 17,425.94 crore against ₹ 18,603.38 crore collected in the same month in 2024.

This indicated a fall of ₹ 1,177.44 crore in the revenue collections in the month. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, however, said the state government had collected a sum of ₹ 1,800 crore from allotment of liquor shops in January 2024.

He said the state government is yet to announce its excise policy for 2025-2026 and so the allotment of shops could not be made in January 2025. Khanna said the state government’s revenue earnings (If ₹ 1,800 crore is taken out) in January 2025 will remain ₹ 622.56 crore higher than the earnings of January 2024.

The state government has collected a sum of ₹ 3,356.26 (64.5 percent of the target) in the month of January 2025 against ₹ 4,968.02 crore (99.4 percent of target) in January 2024.