U.P. collects 1.69 lakh cr revenue in 10 months

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 04, 2025 09:17 PM IST

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने 2024-2025 के पहले 10 महीनों में ₹1,69,990.63 करोड़ राजस्व संग्रह का दावा किया, जो पिछले वर्ष से ₹13,821.74 करोड़ अधिक है।

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed consistent increase in the revenue receipts collecting a revenue of 1,69,990.63 crore in first 10 months (April 1 to January 31) of 2024-2025 against a sum of 1,56,168.89 received during the same period in 2023-2024.

The UP govt collected a revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,821.74 crore more this financial year against the collections made during the period last year. (For Representation)
The UP govt collected a revenue of 13,821.74 crore more this financial year against the collections made during the period last year. (For Representation)

This includes tax collection of 1,66,676.09 crore, about 77.4 percent of the target of 2,15,442.53 crore for the period. The state government’s total revenue collections of 1,69,990.63 crore were 77.3 percent of the annual target of 219842.53 crore.

The state government collected a revenue of 13,821.74 crore more in this financial year against the collections made during the period last year.

Giving this information, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the state government collected 93,995.22 crore as state taxes (GST and VAT) in 2024-2025 and this was 7,457.94 crore more than the collections made under the same head during the same period in 2023-24.

He said the state government collected a sum of 37,901.30 crore from the excise, 25,283.16 crore from stamps and registration and 9,496.41 crore from transport. Under non-tax revenue, the state government collected a sum of 3,314.54 crore from minor minerals and mining.

The state government’s revenue earnings in the month of January 2025 remained 17,425.94 crore against 18,603.38 crore collected in the same month in 2024.

This indicated a fall of 1,177.44 crore in the revenue collections in the month. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, however, said the state government had collected a sum of 1,800 crore from allotment of liquor shops in January 2024.

He said the state government is yet to announce its excise policy for 2025-2026 and so the allotment of shops could not be made in January 2025. Khanna said the state government’s revenue earnings (If 1,800 crore is taken out) in January 2025 will remain 622.56 crore higher than the earnings of January 2024.

The state government has collected a sum of 3,356.26 (64.5 percent of the target) in the month of January 2025 against 4,968.02 crore (99.4 percent of target) in January 2024.

